kendrick lamar has announced some damn good pop-ups

Do you live in the USA, love Kendrick Lamar, and have the patience of a saint to get you through an inevitably long and hellish queue?

Well folks, you're in luck! Because a Kendrick Lamar pop up is coming to a town or ten near you. There's no word on what's going to be sold, and whether it's more than the merch already available here. But there is a fun spinny map that shows you all the places and times of the pop up shops here. So bookmark that site and start filling your piggy bank, because no doubt it'll be damn good.

Read: The very best lines from Damn by Kendrick Lamar.