kendall and kylie jenner pull “insensitive” t-shirts following legal threats

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have apologised for -- and pulled from sale -- a line of 'Vintage T-shirts' that appeared on their website earlier this week, featuring their faces superimposed over music legends, following a backlash on social media and reported legal threats from The Doors and Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.'s mother.

"I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this," Voletta wrote on Instagram. "The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2Pac and my Son Christopher [Notorious B.I.G] to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!"

TMZ report that Voletta's lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to the sisters, and Rolling Stone spoke to a representative of The Doors and the Jim Morrison estate, who confirmed they had also sent a cease-and-desist letter.

Last night, both Kendall and Kylie posted the following statement to their Twitter accounts: "These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway [sic]. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry."

Some commenters were not entirely convinced of the Jenner's professed love for the artists on the T-shirts, which featured Tupac, Notorious B.I.G, Pink Floyd, Metallica, Kiss, The Doors and Black Sabbath -- with Kendall and Kylie's faces, Instagram posts, and 'KK' logo superimposed over the top. Twitter user @LetM3Dr0wn replied to Kendall's apology with a screenshot of a 2013 tweet in which the Jenner writes, "I don't get how some people can listen to heavy metal," alongside an image of her wearing a Slayer T-shirt. But hey, maybe they are recent converts to the joys of headbanging.

After reaching out, i-D also received the following statement from a spokesperson for the brand: "The KENDALL + KYLIE brand apologizes for any insensitivity. When deciding to work with one-of-a-kind repurposed vintage tees, it was not the brand's intent to offend anyone. These designs were randomly selected and not well thought out. The brand would like to apologize, especially to the artists that have been featured in the series. We did not mean to disrespect these icons and understand that we missed the mark completely. The designs have been removed. We sincerely apologize to the artists, their families and estates and anyone who may have been offended."

