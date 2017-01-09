keeping up with casely hayford for autumn/winter 17

Things at Casely Hayford HQ are always a family affair and the bustle of 180 The Strand and this past Saturday was no exception. There was, of course, the obvious links in lineage, namely father/son co-creative directors Joe and Charlie. But special mention goes to mother Maria, quietly sat on the front row. Holding court across the catwalk was daughter Alice, and on the catwalk was models and first cousins Yanni and Nathaniel. Not to mention the abundance of extended family, friends and well-wishers all eager to see what the designers came up with next after a stellar spring/summer 17 collection that saw them explore the intersection of 70s punk and 90s grime in detail.

Their autumn/winter offering shifted gears somewhat; the duo delved into Joe's rich archive, unearthing his design archive from the 80s, 90s and early 00s. Doubling up jackets - swathing them round the body or otherwise - was a common theme. Cocophonies of texture, volume and proportion gave the show a busy pace, complete with the injection of the womenswear looks - their first full collection for females which they approached by doing what they do best.

Using their DNA as masters of tailor to produce traditional blazers in a burnt cerulean, coat shapes in stripes and brocade teamed with turn up jeans and sporty jacket-cum-dresses. All in all, thirty looks were all our favourite fashion family needed to prove suiting up needed to be snoozy.