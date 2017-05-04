kate moss's daughter, lila grace, lands her first ad campaign

@the_braid_bar

We hadn't planned on making appointments to get metal braces and Crayola braids today, but that was before seeing the first campaign starring Lila Grace Moss. The 14-year-old daughter of Kate appears in the summer ad for UK beauty chain Braid Bar, alongside fellow celebrity spawn and supermodel-in-the-making Stella Katherine Jones, daughter of The Clash's Mick Jones.

Granted it was only a matter of time before Lila Grace scored a modelling gig, having been shot for the cover of Vogue Italia with Kate last year and signed to mum's modelling agency soon after. (This isn't Stella's first time in front of the camera either — i-D shot the rock star royal back in 2015.)

The Moss fam's model gene certainly doesn't lie dormant for long. Photos of Kate's then-13-year-old sister Lottie nearly broke the internet when they appeared after Kate's wedding to to Jamie Hince in 2011. Since then Lottie has walked the runway for Sonia Rykiel and played ambassador for Bulgari. Lila Grace happens to be the exact age Kate was when she was famously scouted in an airport by Sarah Doukas in 1988. It's early to be making predictions about her daughter's high fashion career, but if she can sell orthodontics, she can almost certainly sell couture.