karlie kloss and desiigner are here to teach you about climate change

Bill Nye has always been committed to making science accessible and fun. In his first episode of Bill Nye Saves the World he more than delivers on that goal by pulling in Karlie Kloss and Desiigner to educate us on the realities of climate change through chocolate, sushi, coffee and sidekicks. Like, if that isn't going to get you interested we're not totally sure what will. Karlie, who is a correspondent on the show, illustrates the tangible realities of a warming planet by explaining to the rapper how it will render all his favourite foods obsolete. Finally she delivers the most brutal blow, pointing out that not even Desiigner's muse — the gentle panda — is safe, as climate change is desolating the food supplies of many endangered species. If only everything in life could be explained to us by a concerned supermodel.