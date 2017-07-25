About

      karl lagerfeld shoots his favourite muses, depp and delevingne

      Chanel's past and future collide in the new collection inspired by interplanetary travels and science fiction.

      This article was originally published by i-D US.

      For over a century Chanel has maintained near mythical status as an elusive and powerful fashion pioneer. Fittingly, Karl Lagerfeld has dreamed big for autumn/winter 2017, creating a collection inspired by interplanetary travels and science fiction. In a neat coincidence, campaign star Cara Delevingne is currently travelling the world on the press tour for Valerian,Luc Besson sci-fi delight in which she stars — and we're sure Karl would appreciate. 

      Cara is joined by fellow house ambassador Lily-Rose Depp, who also has more than a few Chanel campaigns under her belt as the face of No.5 L'Eau. Of course the pair wear Chanel tweed jackets in the campaign, paired with more playful futuristic coats shining in metallic silver leather and surprising dresses made from bubbled vinyl. Karl himself photographed the campaign, as he often does for both Chanel and Fendi. Blast off!

      #CHANELGroundControl will land in boutiques in September. Commencing countdown. 

