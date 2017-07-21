justin bieber banned from china for bad behaviour

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Remember that feeling when you got unceremoniously turned away from the club for having a fake ID, and had to sidle back home with your tail between the legs that couldn't walk you in a straight line on your mum's command? Well replace the club with a country, and your petty fraud with a DUI for drag racing a yellow Lamborghini, and some snaps of your bodyguards carrying you up the Great Wall of China, and then maybe you can empathise with Justin Bieber.

The Sorry (not sorry) singer has been banned from playing the China leg of his Purpose tour by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture because of unspecified past misconduct. The Bureau's reasoning is that "Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer." As a result, he clashes with their desire to "purify" the Chinese show business market.

Sure, Bieber may come across as a bit of a brat who got too famous too fast and thinks that peeing in a mop bucket gives him "swagger". But to deny him from the country -- and, crucially, to deny Chinese pop fans the right to bop along to their choice of bangers -- feels like a harshly restrictive measure.

Harsh, but not surprising -- Bieber's in fairly good company, with Maroon 5 and Oasis also prevented from playing, on account of supporting Tibet's quest for independence from China, the latter playing a Free Tibet concert, the former's drummer tweeting Happy Birthday to the Nobel Peace Prizewinning spiritual leader of Tibet, the Actual Dalai Lama.

While you may actively choose not to surround yourself with the likes of Bieber and Adam Levine, it's nice to have that choice. To quote the Biebs himself -- "You know that there is no innocent one in this game for two."

