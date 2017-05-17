jordan peele's next project sounds even scarier than get out

The masterminds of the year's most paralysing and poignant film have definitely found their strong suit. As Get Out producer Jason Blum prepares to helm a horror movie about black lesbians living in rural America, director Jordan Peele has found his own next terrifying project. Peele has teamed up with sci-fi superstar J.J. Abrams for a small-screen adaptation of Matt Ruff's 2016 novel Lovecraft Country, reports Deadline. While Get Out tackled the danger of moving through white spaces from a very 2017 perspective, Lovecraft Country jumps back to 50s Jim Crow America.

Described by Peele on Twitter as a "social thriller/horror/sci fi," the HBO series will follow young African-American war vet Atticus Turner on a cross-country road trip, as he searches for his missing father. Peele enlisted Underground creator Misha Green to write the one-hour pilot. "When I first read Lovecraft Country I knew it had the potential to be unlike anything else on television," Green said. "Jordan, JJ, Bad Robot, Warner Bros, and HBO are all in the business of pushing the limits when it comes to storytelling, and I am beyond thrilled to be working with them on this project."

Deadline describes the crew's M.O. as "an anthological horror series that reclaims genre storytelling from the African-American perspective." Part of this reclamation will no doubt involve remixing the ugly tropes of white paranoia associated with H.P. Lovecraft's horror novels. The influential author was also a notorious racist who's pretty ripe for a skewering.