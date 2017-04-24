About

    The VICEChannels

      news Alice Newell-Hanson 24 April 2017

      john waters has created a john waters-themed summer camp

      Sign up now to toast marshmallows with the Pope of Trash.

      john waters has created a john waters-themed summer camp john waters has created a john waters-themed summer camp john waters has created a john waters-themed summer camp
      Photography Alasdair McLellan [The 35th Birthday Issue]

      The seven summers I spent braiding my friends' hair and failing at water sports at sleepaway camp were the best of my life. But I would trade every minute I spent slaving over weird glittery creations in the arts and crafts barn for a weekend at Camp John Waters.

      For three days in September, John Waters — iconic director, Pope of Trash — is taking over a Connecticut summer camp to present his own "all-inclusive campy getaway," reports Time Out.

      There will be: Hairspray karaoke. "Bloody Mary Bingo." A John Waters lookalike contest. Burlesque lessons. A John Waters film marathon. A slip 'n' slide. And, crowning glory, a one-man show by Waters himself. Waters will also give a reading from his new book, Make Trouble. A signed copy of the book will be gifted to each departing happy camper, before they reemerge into cold-hard reality after three days with a man nicknamed the Prince of Puke.

      "Relive your filthy childhood while participating alongside other trashy campers," reads the camp's website, which also lists routine camp offerings like sailing, rock climbing, and archery. But literally who wants to go canoeing when you could go slip 'n' sliding with John Waters?

      The camp will host 300 fans in (two-, three- and four-person cabins) from 22 to 24 September, and enrolment is open now. "Last one in's a rotten egg," reads the camp's poster, on which a mischievous cartoon Waters appears in what is potentially his spirit outfit: camp counsellor greens and jaunty red neckerchief.

      Credits

      Text Alice Newell-Hanson
      Photography Alasdair McLellan
      [The 35th Birthday Issue]

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, culture, john waters, camp john waters

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features