jaden smith brings his dreadlocks as his date to the met gala

Jaden Smith has always been one to go for the unexpected. For Kim and Kanye's wedding, he donned an all-white Batman suit and when he starred in a Louis Vuitton womenswear ad, he raised a middle-finger to gender conformity by rocking a killer skirt.

This year's Met Gala, of course, is all about Comme des Garçons and the avant-garde. And there is no way that someone who once told The New York Times, "I have a goal to be just the most craziest person of all time" was not going to take it to the max. The youngest Smith son arrived on the red carpet with an accessory no one could have predicted: his old dreadlocks.

It looks like the singer decided to go for a buzzcut (cut by Will Smith himself), but wasn't exactly ready to part with his former locks just yet. Casually holding his old dreads like a clutch purse, while wearing an expertly tailored trenchcoat-meets-blazer situation, the singer possessed the unapologetic swagger and confidence to pull off this unforgettable moment.

While the look may initially elicit a "WTF?", it makes a strange kind of sense when you consider the work of Rei Kawakubo. The artist has frequently explored the theme of disembodiment through her bump dresses and, most recently, the armless cocoon-like dresses featured in her autumn/winter 17 collection. Perhaps Jaden is making a comment on how, no matter what, we carry our old selves with us?

