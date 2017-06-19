jada pinkett-smith says new tupac biopic gets her relationship with the rapper wrong

A post shared by EBC (@embracingblackculture) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

This article was originally published on i-D US.

Get your tissues ready, because a sappy love story is coming up. Tupac and Jada Pinkett-Smith dated during their teenage years in Baltimore while the two were students at the Baltimore School of Arts. Since Tupac's death in 1996, Jada has been very vocal about the special place the rapper will always hold in her heart, saying in 2003, "The type of relationship we had you only get once in a lifetime." In light of the Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me just being released, Jada has taken to Twitter to say the film does not accurately depict her relationship with the rapper.

"The reimagining of my relationship to Tupac has been deeply hurtful," Jada wrote on Twitter today. She went on to clarify the factual errors in the film, saying she had never been to any of Pac's shows (specifically at his request) and that they never had an argument backstage.

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

As part of the exchange, fans resurfaced an artefact from Jada and Tupac's relationship, the poem Jada, Tupac practically elevating her to the position of goddess. "U R the omega of my heart / the foundation 4 my conception of love," Tupac writes. "When I think of what a black woman should be / it's you that I first think of."

I love love love tupac — Dayan (@babygirl_di) June 4, 2017

Awhhhhh, right?!? Honestly, we would be here for a biopic focused solely on Tupac and Jada's relationship. Omega of My Heart should be the title.