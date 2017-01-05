About

    The VICEChannels

      fashion Felix Petty 5 January 2017

      ​alasdair mclellan and j.w.anderson workshops collaborate on limited edition posters and t-shirts

      Alasdair's images of nudes and cloudscapes are being released to celebrate the photographer's takeover of the designer's Shoreditch store.

      Following collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Jamie Hawkesworth, Luis Venegas, and Ian David Baker, longtime i-D contributor Alasdair McLellan is the latest to take over J.W.Anderson's Shoreditch Workshop. McLellan — a vivid and romantic chronicler of youth culture and creator of striking and delicate fashion imagery — will launch a complete takeover of the designer's Shoreditch Workshop. Alongside installations and custom lightboxes, McLellan will be releasing a series of limited edition posters and T-shirts.

      A super limited edition of just 100, A1-sized, double-sided posters, featuring previously unseen work, will be released at £75 each. Each poster will contain a nude paired with a cloudscape. There will also be a run of T-shirts, available to pre-order from tomorrow at j-w-anderson.com. The project will launch during LC:M, on Sunday, January 8 at 6pm.

      j-w-anderson.com

      Credits

      Text Felix Petty
      Photography Alasdair McLellan

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:alasdair mclellan, j.w. anderson, news, fashion, fashion news, jw anderson workshop, lcm

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features