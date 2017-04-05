it’s a south london thing: celebrating the finest talent south of the river

Tired of hitting up pretentious events in east and central London, where everyone looks the same, dresses the same, and posts the same stories on Insta, Joshua Hercules and Cosmo Pyke decided it was time to do something on their on turf. So they came up with South of the River, a night of art, music and revelry to celebrate some of the finest young talent on the south London scene. "Growing up in south London, I've always known that it's a place that produces some of the best musicians and artists that come out of this country," says Joshua, "but I feel like it's different now, being a part of this generation is special. I'm in a circle of people who all have a voice and are genuinely all going to go on and do something great one day. We're not waiting around for anyone to give us the leg up, we believe in ourselves more than ever and we don't really care what anyone thinks about us. South of the River was about giving people a little glimpse of what's to come in the near future." "We thought it was about time we created something for people from our area, that had a real sense of community," adds Cosmo, "We wanted to create an authentic moment that people will actually remember. It's not every day you get to put together a moment with music of such a high standard alongside your friends and family." Here, the boys introduce us to their favourite artists.

Puma Blue, musician

What's it like being a creative/musician in south London?

There's a lot of love and support, everyone's connected in some way. We're all broke though. So we can't afford to live here anymore. There are so many artists doing their thing and a lot of mad jazz players coming up in the world, it's like watching family grow up or something.

What makes you stand out?

I don't know, maybe it's just that there's a collective appreciation of the same things. Not necessarily styles of music or art or whatever, but like a shared mindset. Also, the best chicken your sweet pennies can buy.

How is south London turning into a cultural hub for music, fashion and art?

I think it's always been that way; it was probably just a matter of time before people clocked.

Ryan Hawaii, artist

What's it like being a creative/musician in south London?

Amazing, because it's not 'lit' yet so it actually feels like the real world here, which is inspiring.

What makes you stand out?

There's not much of a facade in this part of town, couldn't tell you why...

How south London is turning into a cultural hub for music, fashion and art?

It has been for years in all honesty. There just hasn't been light shone on it until recently, I credit a lot of that to people like King Krule, he kicked down so many doors.

Cosima, musician

What's it like being a creative/musician in south London?

It's really fun; when I was growing up, being in Peckham meant I was only 30 mins away from museums and free lectures in the centre of London and having that sort of access to art definitely helps! There are also a lot of other creatives here, which means there's a lot of collaborating.

What makes you stand out?

I feel like everyone reps their corner of London hard; and I'm obviously biased but I do think that south is one of the last places that still has it's rawness, which makes it an exciting place to be right now.

How is south London turning into a cultural hub for music, fashion and art?

I think it's always been that; but now that it's a bit glossier people outside of the area are recognising it.

Benny Mails, musician

Does doe it mean to be a young creative from south London?

We aren't special because of our surroundings and our surroundings ain't special because of us, it's all special. Not exclusive, just special.

What makes you stand out?

Everyone's a chameleon and if you just stay in south you're a toad, gotta leap that stream to appreciate home sometime.

How is south London turning into a cultural hub for music, fashion and art?

It's been that long before I was born. We only changed our perception on what's currently classed as quality in a drastic manor recently.

