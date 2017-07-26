is hull’s grime scene about to pop off?

In a city that is often portrayed negatively by the press for its social and economic issues, we tend to forget Hull's rich music history -- Paul Heaton of The Beautiful South, Bowie's guitarist Mick Ronson and Roland Gift of the Fine Young Cannibals. Following in their footsteps and hoping to reach and surpass their levels of fame and acclaim is a group of emerging hip-hop and grime artists fighting their way through a local music scene dominated by indie bands and acoustic singers. Chiedu Oraka is a grime artist hoping to do just this. "I'm from a city where perception really matters, and if you step outside the box your confidence gets shattered," his reflective track I'm From a City goes.

From humble beginnings on the streets of North Hull, to performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017, the 29-year-old is fast becoming one of Yorkshire's leading grime artists, featuring on Spotify's Grime Shutdown playlist with his first single of 2017 Flex racking over 100K streams on Spotify alone. Chiedu has had the honour of performing on stages with Stormy, Wretch 32, Akala, Paigey Cakey, Jay Kae, KRS One and Mikill Pane; as well as hosting and running a club night -- Audacity, which dedicates itself to only playing hip-hop, grime and UK garage.

Ensuring he never strays far from his home grown roots, his second release of the year N.H.E (North Hull Estate) was the BBC Introducing track of the week on BBC 1Xtra and was also championed by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1. The track takes listeners on a journey around one of Hull's most well-known council estates, capturing life on the avenues, on the parks, outside the shops and in the pubs. It describes how it might not always be easy growing up in such an area, how you can be made to feel different if your appearance is not considered the norm, and how you are never too far from drama. It tells the story of how a working class community surrounded by deprivation can still provide a foundation filled with happiness and togetherness.

Step inside the honest and vivid reality of N.H.E as Chiedu pays tribute to the area that made him.

"Deezkid is a rapper/producer who is a part of the Lockdown collective I'm in with him and DJ Joe The Third. Influenced by the likes of Mike Skinner, Big L, and the Stone Roses, Deezkid's witty and eccentric style leaves a lasting impression. You'll either want to throw a drink in his face or share your last rolo with him. Here's the track we made together, North Hull Estate."

"Live Lans is an artist and producer who jumps between hip-hop, reggae, Afrobeats and grime. Everything he does is authentically him, from mixing his own music to shooting his own videos; the creativity is never-ending with this kid. When he is not perfecting his own craft, he is performing as a drummer in popular Hull band, Bud Sugar. Check out the animation video for his latest single, Whine."

"Muzi Swaks is fairly new to the scene but not lacking in talent or confidence. His sound might be energetic and fresh, but his performances never fail to leave the crowd sweaty. Last year's Safe2say EP was received very well locally and cemented him as as strong one to watch on the Hull urban music scene."

"Marx a.k.a the King of East Hull as he likes to be called, prides himself on being a true hip-hop stan. At the tender age of 19, he has already rapped alongside the likes of Big Daddy Kane and KRS One. The essence of 90s hip-hop runs through his veins. Marx will perform to a man and his dog in the park one day, and in front of a packed out crowd the next. This reflects his love and passion for hip hop which has given him the credentials to have been able to perform up and down the country. Check out his latest video for his latest single See Clear Now, produced by who else, Deezkid."

"Cameo Brooks is the newest addition to the scene and is already creating a huge buzz huge despite being only 19 and pretty shy. The Boothferry Estate native is something of a silent assassin, primed and ready to take on anything that stands in his way; his clever wordplay and sharp punch lines ready to eliminate any negative preconceptions people might have of him."

"The Hybrid Kid is one of Hull's most fierce wordsmiths. Since he burst onto the scene in 2015, he has gained the reputation of being one of the hardest working artists in the city, putting out his Type of Kid EP and two mixtapes. Check out his topical Colossal freestyle produced by, you guessed it, Deezkid."