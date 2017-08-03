is hedi slimane ready to return to the design studio?

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

It's a good day for Hedi Slimane devotees. In an interview with Italian Vogue editor-at-large Luke Leitch, the French fashion designer admitted "going back to design will always be an option." Hedi's only condition for a return? Being able to stay true to his vision. "As long as I stay loyal to my principles, and keep protecting the integrity of my work," the door to fashion remains open.

The former Saint Laurent creative director announced his monumental — albeit second — departure from the French house in April last year. Slimane's exit came as a surprise to many given his successes at Saint Laurent, both creative and financial, over the four years he spent at the helm. The designer was crucial in implementing the 2012 "Reform Project" which saw the removal of "Yves" and an exponential growth in sales revenue.

Slimane's post-Saint Laurent moves were closely tracked. Rumours he was starting his own label were quickly diffused, with Slimane taking to Twitter last year to deny the claims (using a lawyer's letter, no less). It was also rumoured that Slimane was set to become Karl Lagerfeld's protege; after all, Lagerfeld lost 40 kilos in order to fit into a Slimane-designed Dior Homme suit. But Chanel denied claims, ruling out any future plans to collaborate with Slimane. For now, it seems Hedi will continue to focus on his photography career.