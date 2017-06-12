introducing the designers of tomorrow

Sophie Condren

What's the best thing about the body/your body? Being a fiery red-head, my 32Cs and getting my period each month, it reminds me that my purpose as a woman is to dominate the world with my spawn.

Tell us the funniest political joke you know? Well her name is a shampoo.

What do you want people to take away from your collection? NOTHING or everything. If people see my work, I want them to get the same feelings I get when I watch a spot popping video -- it's gross but satisfying but also unreachable because you're not the one popping that spot and you probably never will be because the good spots are really hard to find.

@sophiecondren

Fabian Kis-Juhasz

What's the best thing about the body/your body? Self-ownership! Having a body that belongs to no one else but you and using it as the ultimate medium of self expression is the most empowering thing.

Tell us the funniest political joke you know? My friends back home in Budapest made boards for a protest that was a screenshot of someone swiping our prime minister Viktor Orban left on Tinder, that was pretty hilarious.

What are the things that are keeping you going in these turbulent times? Being conscious about the decisions I make and acknowledging my responsibilities.

@fabiankisjuhasz

Jingwei Yin

What's the best thing about the body/your body? When the right body meets the right garment, and they merge into one, a living art piece.

What do you want people to take away from your collection? A journal of time, a mirror of thoughts, reflection of desires and everyday inspirations.

What are the things that are keeping you going in these turbulent times? Destiny.

@jingweiyin

Rosie Danford-Phillips

What's the best thing about the body/your body? Right now I'm amazed at my body's ability to work until I drop, then immediately get back up again and do some more. Also, my long red hair!

Tell us the funniest political joke you know? The smirk being wiped off Theresa May's face!

What are the things that are keeping you going in these turbulent times? As young people we've spent our whole lives experiencing turbulent time after turbulent time, I don't need something to keep me going through what seems like the normal struggles of our society. We just have to try to lead positive lives, have a bit of fun, eat some chocolate, and vote.

@modernbaroque

Bianca Saunders

Tell us the funniest political joke you know? May ends in June!

What do you want people to take away from your collection? Another dimension and vision of black masculinity.

What are the things that are keeping you going in these turbulent times? It only gets better never worse.

@biancasaunders_

Colin Horgan

Tell us the funniest political joke you know? Don't steal. That's the government's job.

What do you want people to take away from your collection? That in serious times, showmanship with substance can still exist.

What are the things that are keeping you going in these turbulent times? Family, friends and a small community that I trust who keeping me sane and focused.

@colinhorgan

Arnar Mar Jonsson

What's the best thing about the body/your body? The waist!

Tell us the funniest political joke you know? Donald Trump.

What are the things that are keeping you going in these turbulent times? Working, drinking and *snusing! * is a moist powder tobacco product.

Abbie Stirrup

What's the best thing about the body/your body? The best thing about My body is my B O D Y. Flesh, blood, cells and skin.

What do you want people to take away from your collection? ENERGY: Reflection of the body and self on this planet. Respecting the energy flows that ooze beneath.

What are the things that are keeping you going in these turbulent times? ART. Knowing that there I don't have to confine to existing systems. I am free and this is what gives me HOPE that i can influence, bringing joy, energy & colour to a new audience when I perform.

@Abbie.stirrup