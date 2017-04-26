introducing mhd: the french prince of afro-trap

In just 18 short months, 22 year old Mohamed Sylla (better known as MHD) has gone from pizza delivery boy in some of Paris' poorest suburbs, to one of the hottest music stars on the planet. Originator of "afro trap" -- the half African, half Atlanta trap inspired sound currently blaring from every corner of city's banlieues -- his rise has, in fact, been almost as meteoric as the numbers on his homemade YouTube videos, clocking up a staggering 452 million views and bagging a double platinum selling LP in the process. He's been named 'Best International Act' at the BET Awards in the US; seen his signature dance, Le Mouv, adopted by everyone from Drake to Didier Drogba; and was recently tapped up by M.I.A. to perform at the 24th annual Meltdown festival in London this June. Blimey! With all that going on, it's little wonder they call him "The Prince". Here's everything you need to know.

It was the French public who gave him his nickname…

Because I'm quite young, they couldn't call me 'the king', so they called me 'the prince of afro trap'. I'm growing my beard now though.

So, as you can imagine, describing the sound comes easy to him…

The percussion, the beat comes from African music. The trap part is the vocals -- sometimes bits of the instrumentation as well.

In fact, he coined the term afro trap...

There were other people that had tried it first, but it wasn't the same thing. Just one track on an album or something like that. I created the term.

And it all happened when he was on holiday...

In August 2015, I was completely unknown, I was on holiday, going jet-skiing with my friends. We put on Shekini by P-Square and at the end there's this instrumental part. I rapped over it and my friend said, that's great, do it again and he filmed me. I put it on Facebook and Instagram and, next thing, it had a million views. I went back to Paris and just went on from there.

He can't quite explain the phenomenon…

It happened so fast. We put out our first six tracks and then we did a track with [fellow French rapper] Booba. Then we put an album out. All that was done in six months.

But it's certainly spread far and wide…

If you go onto YouTube and put in "afro trap" there are hundreds of artists. It's a little bit competitive, but at the same time it's healthy. If there's no competition, there's no change. You have to get better.

He stands out from the crowd...

From the point of view of the songs and filming, I try to make myself as different as possible to anybody else. If there's a "rap" category, I would be in "other".

No more so than in his native Guinea...

I did a concert in Guinea. It was in a stadium to 65,000 people. That was the biggest. I'm from Guinea. It was like being president.

He'd describe afro trap in four words...

Ambience, gimmick, dance, joyful...

And thinks it has a bright future...

I want to export it everywhere. Not just France. There are so many people involved now. Everyone can spread the word.

MHD plays MIA's Meltdown on Sunday 11 June