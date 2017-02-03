incoming stormzy: the grime star’s debut album finally has a name and a first video

After a nine month silence Stormzy is making it clear he's very much back. Following on from his series of London billboards and yesterday's track list announcement, the British grime star has now unveiled the title of his massively hyped debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer. The record will be out 24 February through #MERKY records, but if you can't wait Stormzy is easing the pain with the video for his lead single Big for Your Boots.

In a statement the 23-year-old said, "This is the moment that I have been waiting for my whole life. I am now ready to certify my position as a credible artist and someone who is here for the long run." We think it's safe to say he's achieved that.

Read: We celebrate the MC from south London whose self-made rise to the top has been impressively innovative and unilaterally DIY.