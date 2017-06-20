"if you don't have it, make it" – judy blame

This article originally appeared in i-D's The Creativity Issue, no. 348, 2017.

How do you sum up the weird, wild, varied and fabulous world of Judy Blame? Stylist, jewellery maker, artist, craftsman, creative director. Throughout a career in fashion that spans decades, Judy has always been Judy; an inimitable character, full of raw creativity, purity, passion, and a sense of humour. "I've never put a boundary around myself," he says, stating the obvious. He's drifted in and out of the mainstream over the decades despite always being a creative presence, but an exhibition at the ICA last year put a renewed focus on the work he's turned loose into the world. But it also made him more reflective on his career.

"I started working during punk, it was all about ignoring what came before -- being an individual. Fashion just opened up so much for me creatively. But I've been lucky," Judy says, with a gruff laugh, at his kitchen table. His flat is full of his work, as well as artefacts and mementoes from time with groundbreaking collective, The House of Beauty and Culture, alongside designers John Moore, Christopher Nemeth and Fric and Frack in late 80s."I've been in the right place at the right time, met the right people, and got on with them. I've never had a plan, it just happened. All our ideas came from poverty, we had to be imaginative back then. We were always sticking our necks out and trying to see the world in a fresh light." Not that he's content just looking back and taking it easy. This season he worked on a collection of berets for Moschino, and styled Sibling's final LFW show. He's working on a touring version of his ICA exhibition with Louis Vuitton's Kim Jones, and a book too. He's not content just looking back though, and is engaged in what's going on with London's young designers, and finds inspiration in those he sees as keeping the craft alive. Rottingdean Bazaar, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, all draw his awe.

"If you don't have it, make it!" He exclaims. If Judy Blame can teach us one thing, it's that inspiration is everywhere.

