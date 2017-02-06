​iceberg brings its fearlessly creative vision for spring/summer 17 to new york

James Long's dramatic rejuvenation and reimagining of the Iceberg world continues. After standout collections, he revisits the JC de Castelbajac Paninaro-era of pop culture sampling in a new capsule collection created exclusively for prestigious New York shop Kith by Ronnie Fieg. It's an innovative take on an old classic, updating the brands iconic 80s for a new generation of switched on global youth, whether they're into Italian heritage or Downtown NYC cool, or in fact both.

In fact Iceberg have given over the whole of their spring/summer 17 campaign to the those fearlessly creative kids who inspire the brand. Specifically Luka Sabbat and Sarah Snyder, ultimate Insta-favourites and restless multi-hyphenates. They've let the duo loose as photographers, stylists and models for the campaign. Cameras in hand, the pair snapped each other on the subway and in the studio, all dashing, charming, and beautiful, set to rake in so many likes that they'll have to turn the notifications off.

The collection they've been let loose on harks back to Iceberg's 80s era. Bright, bold, and beautiful in an offbeat way (just like Luka and Sarah). Featuring Superman embroidered patches emblazoned on sweaters, Bugs Bunny's face on knitwear, and Iceberg rendered in pop art explosions of colour on tees and statement jackets.

Whilst the collection riffs on Iceberg's past, the campaign heads straight for the future. Utilising social media stars like Luka and Sarah, who live online as much IRL, it's guaranteed to spread throughout the Insta-world as fast as you can load an Instagram story.

