ibrahim kamara explores boundaries of fashion, gender and race in new zine

Those who know, know that Ibrahim Kamara is one of London's most exciting new fashion voices. Part of a next generation of artists, designers, musicians and models currently making the city go round, his work is like future take on the trash to treasure experimentalism of Ray Petri's Buffalo movement; creating conversations that the viewer becomes part of, and using them to explore the boundaries of fashion, gender, masculinity and race. Little wonder the lecturer on his BA Fashion Communication and Promotion course proclaimed him "easily one of the most talented students I've seen in 16 years of teaching at Central Saint Martins."

For his latest work, Ibrahim has teamed up with South African photographer and frequent collaborator, Kristin-Lee Moolman, for a zine that takes inspiration from the fantastically dressed people in the Tate's 16th century portrait collection. Shot in Johannesburg last month, it sees Ibrahim reclaim his childhood nickname, Coachie, and use it to play "different royal characters or my version of what royal characters are in this series". You can get your hands on a copy at this evening's Late at Tate Britain: Stance event.