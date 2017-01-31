i-Q: maisie williams and bill milner

Read: Maisie Williams and Bill Withers on showing the realities of youth through a sci-fi filter.
What did you want to be when you were growing up?
M: Dancer.
B: Designer.
Do you keep a diary?
M: No
B: No.
What would you most like to change about the world?
B: Equality.
M: The quality? Of what?
B: No equality.
M: Same.
What would you most like to change about yourself?
B: I bite my nails.
M: Mine is so much deeper than that. I wish I wasn't so worried about what other people thought and wasn't so self-absorbed in that sense.
B: That too.
Same. When was the last time you had an argument?
B: I don't argue
M: I'm still in one!
Do you meditate?
M: No.
B: Nooo.
What's your greatest ambition?
B: To create work that will affect people.
M: To create work that is timeless.
Do you have any phobias?
M: Spiders.
B: Being irrelevant. [laughs]
What do you talk about when you get your hair cut?
M: Nothing.
B: The guy who cut my hair told me he cut a famous actor's hair once, I've forgotten the name, but when he asked how he liked his cut, the actor replied: 'In complete silence.'
What would you like to be reincarnated as?
B: An animal. But then animals are treated so badly by humans. So maybe an environmental activist?
M: Why can't you just be an environmental activist?
B: Because I'm a really good actor… (You have to add in those laughs).
M: I'd be a bird so I could fly.
If you could do anything without fear of repercussion, what would you do?
M: Make all of the jokes. My sense of humour is inappropriate.
B: Murder.
If you could ask anyone a question, who would you ask, and what?
M and B: [in unison] Donald Trump - why?
Describe yourself in four words.
B: Charisma. Uniqueness. Nerve. Talent.
M: Amazing, showstopping, talented, spectacular. That's a Lady Gaga reference.
B: Mine was a RuPaul reference.
Finally, have you lied at any point during this interview?
B: Yeah I hate this film. No I've been too honest. I told you I would murder someone.
M: Did you? Did you really like the film?
Thanks guys!
