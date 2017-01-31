About

      31 January 2017

      i-Q: maisie williams and bill milner

      After grilling the pair about their new film iBoy, we asked Maisie and Bill what we really wanted to know.

      Read: Maisie Williams and Bill Withers on showing the realities of youth through a sci-fi filter.

      What did you want to be when you were growing up?
      M: Dancer.
      B: Designer.

      Do you keep a diary?
      M: No
      B: No.

      What would you most like to change about the world?
      B: Equality.
      M: The quality? Of what?
      B: No equality.
      M: Same.

      What would you most like to change about yourself?
      B: I bite my nails.
      M: Mine is so much deeper than that. I wish I wasn't so worried about what other people thought and wasn't so self-absorbed in that sense.
      B: That too.

      Same. When was the last time you had an argument?
      B: I don't argue
      M: I'm still in one!

      Do you meditate?
      M: No.
      B: Nooo.

      What's your greatest ambition?
      B: To create work that will affect people.
      M: To create work that is timeless.

      Do you have any phobias?
      M: Spiders.
      B: Being irrelevant. [laughs]

      What do you talk about when you get your hair cut?
      M: Nothing.
      B: The guy who cut my hair told me he cut a famous actor's hair once, I've forgotten the name, but when he asked how he liked his cut, the actor replied: 'In complete silence.'

      What would you like to be reincarnated as?
      B: An animal. But then animals are treated so badly by humans. So maybe an environmental activist?
      M: Why can't you just be an environmental activist?
      B: Because I'm a really good actor… (You have to add in those laughs).
      M: I'd be a bird so I could fly.

      If you could do anything without fear of repercussion, what would you do?
      M: Make all of the jokes. My sense of humour is inappropriate.
      B: Murder.

      If you could ask anyone a question, who would you ask, and what?
      M and B: [in unison] Donald Trump - why?

      Describe yourself in four words.
      B: Charisma. Uniqueness. Nerve. Talent.
      M: Amazing, showstopping, talented, spectacular. That's a Lady Gaga reference.
      B: Mine was a RuPaul reference.

      Finally, have you lied at any point during this interview?
      B: Yeah I hate this film. No I've been too honest. I told you I would murder someone.
      M: Did you? Did you really like the film?

