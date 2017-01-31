i-Q: maisie williams and bill milner

Read: Maisie Williams and Bill Withers on showing the realities of youth through a sci-fi filter.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

M: Dancer.

B: Designer.

Do you keep a diary?

M: No

B: No.

What would you most like to change about the world?

B: Equality.

M: The quality? Of what?

B: No equality.

M: Same.

What would you most like to change about yourself?

B: I bite my nails.

M: Mine is so much deeper than that. I wish I wasn't so worried about what other people thought and wasn't so self-absorbed in that sense.

B: That too.

Same. When was the last time you had an argument?

B: I don't argue

M: I'm still in one!

Do you meditate?

M: No.

B: Nooo.

What's your greatest ambition?

B: To create work that will affect people.

M: To create work that is timeless.

Do you have any phobias?

M: Spiders.

B: Being irrelevant. [laughs]

What do you talk about when you get your hair cut?

M: Nothing.

B: The guy who cut my hair told me he cut a famous actor's hair once, I've forgotten the name, but when he asked how he liked his cut, the actor replied: 'In complete silence.'

What would you like to be reincarnated as?

B: An animal. But then animals are treated so badly by humans. So maybe an environmental activist?

M: Why can't you just be an environmental activist?

B: Because I'm a really good actor… (You have to add in those laughs).

M: I'd be a bird so I could fly.

If you could do anything without fear of repercussion, what would you do?

M: Make all of the jokes. My sense of humour is inappropriate.

B: Murder.

If you could ask anyone a question, who would you ask, and what?

M and B: [in unison] Donald Trump - why?

Describe yourself in four words.

B: Charisma. Uniqueness. Nerve. Talent.

M: Amazing, showstopping, talented, spectacular. That's a Lady Gaga reference.

B: Mine was a RuPaul reference.

Finally, have you lied at any point during this interview?

B: Yeah I hate this film. No I've been too honest. I told you I would murder someone.

M: Did you? Did you really like the film?

Thanks guys!

