i-Q: bernhard willhelm

In the nineteen years Bernhard Willhelm's been making clothes, he's done just about everything. His creations are wild, erotic, exotic and eccentric, just like the man himself. He's done a lot in his time, but the now LA based designer has never been grilled, i-Q style.

20 questions we'd like to ask everyone, but especially Bernhard Willhelm, because we just knew he'd get it. We sent them over, and he didn't let us down, answering everything, in, er, hashtags. And attaching a lovely picture of himself, naked, except for a pair of leather chaps.

Enjoy!

1. What did you want to be when you were growing up?

#passiveagressivequestions2017

2. Do you keep a diary? What's in it?

#doomsdaypredictionshavenobaseinfactorhistory

3. What's the last dream that you can remember having?

#changes

4. What would you most like to change about the world?

#justabitmoreupmarket

5. What would you most like to change about yourself?

#bradmovesin

6. Have you ever pretended to be someone else in the mirror?

#looknumber1

7. When was the last time you had an argument?

#theblackpope

8. Do you meditate?

#themostradiantbeauty

9. What would you look like if you were an alien?

#fitting

10. What did you do on your last day off?

#clickthelinkinmybio

11. What's your greatest ambition?

#martinlutherhammered

12. Do you have any phobias?

#urbantribalsubculture

13. Who do you most admire and why?

#orangeoracle

14. What do you talk about when you get your hair cut?

#doyouspeakitalian

15. What do you think happens when you die?

#chateaumarmont

16. What would you like to be reincarnated as and why?

#wrongway

17. If you could do anything without fear of repercussion, what would you do?

#beboldbedaringbeunforgettable

18. If you could ask anyone a question, who would you ask, and what?

#beanbagtesting

19. Describe yourself in four words.

#victoriashashcakessecrets

20. Have you lied at any point during this interview?

#dopy