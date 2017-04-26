i-D's weekly cultural round-up

Fashion collaboration of the week: Vetements x Papa Johns

It might not be the fashion collaboration the world needs right now, but it's the fashion collaboration the world deserves. After Vetements x DHL, Balenciaga x IKEA, Bobby Abley x Power Rangers, comes Vetements x Papa Johns. Yes, your second favourite hungover take-away pizza company of choice have opened the door to collaborating with your favourite purveyors of deconstructed luxury, Vetements. Sending out a little tweet suggesting hooking up. Those global corporations, they're just like us! So funny! So human! Those social media gurus, working hard at the coalface of #content, drumming up free publicity. What will they come up with next?

Harumi Yamaguchi, Fight Mode (1976). Courtesy Project Native Informant.

Exhibition of the week: Harumi Yamaguchi at Project Native Informant

Project Native Informant are staging the first ever exhibition dedicated to Harumi Yamaguchi outside of Japan. The show will feature the works the fashion illustrator created for Tokyo department store Parco between 1974 and 1985. Harumi created fabulously strong, slightly surreal, colourfully hyperreal, oddly sexy takes on the modern woman. They also reflect the socio-politics of the Japan they were created in. Despite being a Japanese store, only operating in Japan, Harumi's work for Parco features exclusively western women, offering a glimpse into the commercial attitudes of the time.

Relaunch of the week: The Face

Launched in 1980, shuttered in 2004, after 13 years out of the game, The Face is coming back, with the title being bought by Mixmag Media for an online relaunch. However, it hasn't ruled out turning back to print in the future. "In a post-Vice world, we believe there are exciting opportunities for these iconic and market-defining media brands to offer commercial partners specialist advice, inside knowledge, access to talent and the story-telling skills to help them create influential content," chirruped an excitable media exec. from Mixmag Media in a statement. They've also bought Kerrang!, which is good news for all you metalheads.

The words "Trump Will Kill America" have been found etched on #TheSmiths "The Boy with the Thorn in His Side" single for Record Store Day. pic.twitter.com/XlJRqndhl0 — Classic Alternative (@altclassic) April 23, 2017

Record of the week: The Smiths Vs Donald Trump

As part of the great-big-record-store-plugging-excuse-to-reissue-any-old-tat-on-vinyl that is Record Store Day, The Smiths -- or at least some faceless suit who owns the license to release old music by The Smiths -- spotted an opportunity to make a quick buck and quickly hashed out a couple of Smiths demos he had lying around the flat on 7". Although he did also include a little dig at Donald Trump, by engraving "Trump Will Kill America" on the record's run out groove of the record's A-Side. Fight the power!

Sad news of the week: #prisonbae deported :(

Jeremy Meeks, that hot guy from prison from a few years ago, who is now free and appearing on the covers of magazines, was on his way to the UK for a party to celebrate said modelling job. That was until he was reportedly detained by UK border officials at Heathrow and made to return to America.

Just another example of this country's broken immigration system tbh. Speaking to Man About Town to accompany his cover shoot, Jeremy opened up about his complicated past. "I heard all my life, you're so handsome, you have the most beautiful eyes, and I heard it a hundred times a day. To where I would not even pay no mind to it. It didn't fix it then. I still had a father in prison doing life. I still had a heroin-addict mother and me and my brother and sisters struggling through life's tribulations."

Unconventional evening activity of the week: Some Voices Presents Studio 54

Anyone who's ever hoped to spend a Thursday evening inside a cavernous industrial warehouse, watching a 500-strong choir perform disco, soul and funk, are in luck. Contemporary choir Some Voices are celebrating 40 years since New York's iconic Studio 54 opened it's doors with this one-off event at London's Printworks tomorrow, complete with roller-skating, hula-hooping and glittering mirror balls. More information here.

A picture for the history books pic.twitter.com/OgxAGZMn4Z — ash (@blaquepink) April 18, 2017

Film of the week: Rihanna and Lupita's possible caper movie

Unfortunately not a real film this, at least not yet. Twitter user @blaquepink tweeted a picture of Rihanna and Lupita looking rather lovely, if a little conniving. @1800SADGAL replied: "Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scams." Everyone on Twitter, including Riri and Lupita, decided this sounded like a very good movie, and we should probably get around to making at some point, because frankly, we can't handle another superhero franchise sequel.

Photography Wolfgang Tillmans

Gig of the week: Arca at the Roundhouse

Prepare to feel the feels, as Arca brings his very emotional, very beautiful, very new album to The Roundhouse in a live performance with longtime collaborator Jesse Kanda on Friday. Instead of us doing something funny here, why don't you just read the feature on Arca from The Family Values Issue, where he was interviewed and shot by none other than Wolfgang Tillmans. Then maybe go on the Roundhouse website and buy a ticket.