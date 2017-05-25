i-D's weekly cultural round-up

A post shared by Yusaku Maezawa (@yusaku2020) on May 18, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Bargain of the week: An £85m Basquiat

Jean-Michel Basquiat's Untitled broke a lot of records this week. Most expensive work by an American artist. Most expensive work by a black artist. Most expensive painting created since 1980. The painting, a classic slice of wild expressionism from the New Yorker, was bought by Japanese entrepreneur, Yusaku Maezawa, at Sotheby's late last week. It was bought anonymously, but Yusaku posted a picture of himself next to the painting on Instagram. Because that's exactly the kind of thing very rich people do these days. Afterall, what's the point of owning a very expensive painting if the world doesn't know you own a very expensive painting?

Art protest of the week: Strong and Stable My Arse

Jeremy Deller's latest work is a rather fun protest at the ubiquitous phrase so favoured by Theresa May. Deller's gorilla posters are the latest in a long and noble history of artists hating the Tories. Strong and Stable My Arse has been appearing on posters around London in the last week. It's quite a simple one this. But it gets to the point very quickly.

Shooting yourself in the foot art news of the week: Donald Trump closing down the NEA and NEH

It will apparently cost Donald Trump $71 million to shut down the NEA and NEH, two governmental programmes supporting the arts in the USA. It costs approximately $300 million to keep them running. Donald really hates art doesn't he? In case you were wondering, his budget will increase spending on defence and security.

'We Can Use Peace,' President Trump Says After Exchanging Gifts With Pope https://t.co/K7jliPHcVC pic.twitter.com/AgAu6DWmlm — Todo Noticias (@Todonoticias21) May 24, 2017

More terrible Donald Trump art news week: Trump gives Pope bad sculpture

As part of Trump's ridiculous tour of taking in the centres of major world religions this week, he looked creepy holding a glowing orb, looked ridiculous doing a weird dance with a sword, left an obnoxious message in a Holocaust memorial guestbook, and stupidly didn't know Israel was in the Middle East. He also gave the Pope a very bad sculpture. The Pope looked non-plussed. The Pope did troll Trump though, gifting him his writing on climate change. Good old Popey.

Book of the week: Jonathan Rentschler, LOVE

LOVE chronicles the last two years of the Philadelphia skatepark, known to locals as LOVE, at JFK plaza. Between 2014-2016, Jonathan Rentschler shot the final generation of skaters to call the skatepark home, before it fell victim to "regeneration". A timely and beautiful document of a piece of urban history. Buy it here.

Hipster culture news of the week: People are drinking coffee out of avocados now apparently...

We are the generation who invented the avolatte and we will get what we deserve.

Fallen idol of the week: Morrissey

After the tragic terrorist attack in Manchester, Morrissey stuck his big old Morrissey sized oar into the mix. Not too much to say about this one, because it makes us quite sad that our teenage fave is slowly becoming more and more of a problematic fave. Our advice to Morrissey is, as he once sung, "It takes strength to be gentle and kind". There's also an Moz biopic coming out soon, so at least you can cast your minds back to the glory days.

Exhibition of the week: Ana Mendieta at Alison Jacques

This is the first exhibition of the Cuban artists work since her 2013 Hayward Gallery retrospective, and it will focus on the various ways Ana's work dealt with the idea of metamorphosis and transformation, specifically in her performance, photography and sculptures. Ana's work is power, beautiful and, despite her tragic early death, increasingly influential, with much contemporary relevance. More information here.