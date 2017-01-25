i-D's weekly cultural round-up

Film of the week: Trainspotting 2

Choose not making a lazy extended riff on the original films' Choose Life speech in way of an actual review. But could we have chosen anything else for our film of the week, this week. The film we've been waiting 20 years for is out this Friday. So settle down with your three fave junkies and your fave psycho Begbie, and get reacquainted with the streets of Leith, the sounds of Iggy Pop, and Sick Boy's theory of life ("you get old and you cannae hack it anymore") -- which is proudly disproven by this trip down a dark-and-dingy memory lane.

Read: T2 rides a wave of nostalgia back to the big screen, but 20 years on the boys from Leith still have that Lust for Life.

Book of the week: Cat Marnell, How to Murder Your Life

Four long years in the writing, everyone's favourite PCP-smoking beauty editor Cat Marnell has finally finished her memoirs. How to Murder Your Life is a marvel of a book, detailing Cat's time in the Conde Nast and xoJane beauty cupboards, using concealer to hide the needle marks in her arms, and partying hard around New York with slebs, celebs and the other glam waifs and strays washed up on the LES. Through the highs, lows and lols, the self-loathing, self-tan and self-medicating, How to Murder Your Life is possibly the best book ever written by a recovering drug addict about the beauty industry. I reread literally all of her columns at the weekend, and I suggest you do the same. Then pre-order this.

Maria Lassnig, Dreifaches Selbstporträt / New Self

Exhibition of the week: Maria Lassnig at Hauser & Wirth

London's Hauser & Wirth present this survey of 57 years of Austrian artist Maria Lassnig's paintings. The exhibition collects her early abstract and experimental works, as well as the more famous figurative works that she grouped under the theory of "body awareness" - an attempt to capture psychological feeling through physical representation. Her works are deceptively slender, holding within them incredible directness, depth, and an unflinching and unconventional beauty. Just like this column. Find out more here.

Album of the week: Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick

Out this week, LA pop-grunge-punkers Cherry Glazerr come of age on Apocalipstick. Somehow lead-singer Clem is still only 19. Which is depressing for all of us who are nearly 30 and still somehow believe that one day our careers as leaders of pop-grunge-punk bands will take off, if only Hedi Slimane would discover us. Clem's been making music since she was 15, but this album, their third, is rippling with her obvious-for-all-to-hear musical talent, but cements it with a maturity. Her songwriting taking a leap forward. And the cherry on top; you can't beat a pun as good as that for a title.

Read: Look back to 2014, when we met then 17-year-old Clem and Hannah.

Check this out this week: Massimo Osti Archive

The genius behind Stone Island, CP Company, Ideas, Bonneville, Left Hand and more, Massimo Osti's Archive is coming to London for a two day exhibition of select pieces he's created over the years. From the streets to the sartorialists, footie casuals to fash victims, few designers have created work that's bridged so many different tribes and pioneered so much. Taking place this Thursday and Friday at Jacket Required in east London.

Look out for this: I'm Not Your Negro

In a time when history is being erased by 'alternative facts' the need to open paths to our cultural, social and intellectual history is urgent. James Baldwin is chief among the voices we should turn to understand the development and perpetuation of racism in America. Director Raoul Peck has performed a daring act of resurrection in using his words (voiced by Samuel L Jackson) to narrate the brilliant, Oscar-nominated, I Am Not Your Negro. The film is based on Baldwin's unfinished manuscript, Remember This House, about the murders of his friends Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and Medgar Evers, but it eschews the usual talking heads and timeline of news-events, using Baldwin's words to focus instead on what these men and their murders meant to the movement, using unfamiliar archive footage of everyday white violence that paints an unequivocal, unapologetic picture of how racism functions in America. Make sure you catch it when it comes to UK on 7 April.

Good news of the week: Meryl Streep's 20th Oscar nom.

Overrated actress and Hillary flunky Meryl Streep has proven Donald Trump (those opinions are his opinions, not our opinions, FYI) wrong, by picking up a record 20th Oscar nom. Let's hope she wins and calls out Donald's bullshit again. Most overrated President ever! Everyone agrees! Donald doesn't know anything! Sad! Loser!

Gig to see this week: Sturla Atlas at Birthdays.

In case you hadn't already noticed, here at i-D we're big fans of Icelandic hip-hop. Handsome young princes of the scene, this lot opened for Justin Bieber when he played in the land of ice and fire last year, and on Thursday, for one night only, you can catch them up the road in the basement of Birthdays. Top tip: they do good merch.