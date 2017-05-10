i-D's weekly cultural round-up

Exhibition of the week: Alice Neel, Uptown

Curated by our favourite critic and writer, and recent recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism, Hilton Als, this Alice Neel's exhibition, collects together the American painter's work created in Spanish Harlem and the Upper West Side from the 60s until her death in 1984. Hilton dives into Alice's oeuvre to find treasures that reveal not only the context within which she lived and work, but also to trace her developing styles and tastes. The use of colour and form defies the space afforded us in this brief round up, so go down Victoria Miro gallery and check it out yourself, makes up your own minds, and fall in love. More info here.

Political incentive of the week: Vote! Free Beer!

In the 2015 general election, more people didn't vote, than voted for either of the main parties. How's that for strong and stable democratic mandate eh! To combat the rising tide of apathy, a handily named campaign, called Vote This Year Get Free Beer, promises that if you vote this year, you will get free beer! Click the link to find out all kinds of relevant information votethisyeargetfreebeer.co.uk Or maybe you fancy reading our A-Z Guide To The General Election? It's very funny promise.

Art world on tour this week: Venice Biennale

He came in on the yacht of a billionaire friend in a linen suit, he thinks he might be Gustav von Aschenbach. Or Lord Marchmain. He checks into a grand hotel on the Lido. He drinks a negroni. He has a big stupid mitteleuropean name. He has big stupid mitteleuropean ideas. He works at a small stupid mitteleuropean kunsthaus. He moves around the pavilions without ever taking anything. He uploads pictures of himself to his barely followed Instagram account. At night he has dinner with other members of the kunsthaus gang. After the opening week he returns to his mitteleuropean schloss. Back at work he commissions an exhibition from a white painter, despite having taken in a literal world of art.

Film of the week: Alien Covenant

The second part of Ridley Scott's rejuvenated Alien franchise gets released this week. We haven't seen it yet, cos it's not out yet, but we have watched the trailer, which features Michael Fassbender, beautiful sci-fi visuals, and costumes by Craig Green. The crew of a space ship discover a deserted space paradise, although it turns out there's aliens there! Looks good though.

Album of the week: Nite Jewel, Real High

A new album from Nite Jewel this week, features cold, detached, synths; icy atmospheres; beautiful vocals. It continues her exploration of 90s R&B, in sensory, if not stylistic, terms. It's kind of new jack swing, kind of chillwave, totally beautiful.

Gig of the week: Sporting Life at Corsica Studios

Tomorrow night, New York's Sporting Life (producer of Ratking) is headlining Corsica Studios. If you've heard his recent Slam Dunk EP, inspired by a manga series about basketball with the same name, you'll already love his magic instrumentals and guest vocals from the likes of Dev Hynes, Wiki and Novelist. He made us a seriously great mix once - give it a whirl and see if it's your thing. We bet it is. LISTEN: i-DJ: Sporting Life

Spin off of the week: Game Of Thrones

With only two more seasons of Game Of Thrones to go until Gendry rows back into action to claim his rightful place on the Iron Throne, the suits at HBO have announced four new spin offs of the wildly successful series as a way of cashing in on (sorry expanding the universe of) the seven kingdoms for all its beloved fans. A little nugget of news to get us all excited for GOT's return this summer.

Art books of the week: The Solomon R Guggenheim Archive

Get rid of your stupid ugly IKEA bookshelves, full of stupid expensive art books, The Solomon R Guggenheim have just released a free trove of 200 digital art books for you to download, enjoy, experience, and love. Including everyone from Kandinsky, to American Pop Icons, Gaugin to Munch to Jean Debuffet. Download them all here.