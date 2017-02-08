i-D's weekly cultural round-up

Exhibition of the week: David Hockney at Tate Britain

Brave the crowds of day trippers and the hoards of art lovers to grab a glimpse into the colourful world of Bradford's finest pop artist, David Hockney. The biggest ever exhibition staged to the blonde bombshell, it covers everything he's turned his paintbrush, stick of charcoal, and camera too. Featuring homo-erotic naked men, swimming pools, touching portraits, eclectic portraits, swimming pools, colourful landscapes, photo collages, and swimming pools. More info here.

Super limited edition merch drop of the week: Awful Records

The hippest hip-hop collective coming out the sizzurp city of Atlanta, Awful Records, have dropped the dopest metal inspired merch we've seen this week. Two variations of the long-sleeve black tee hit their newly redesigned website yesterday. One features a googley-eyed Grim Reaper, the other a wolf with a giant eye ball in its mouth. Get them whilst they're hot. Buy it here. Go on. Treat yourself.

Gig of the week: Boiler Room's Trainspotting Rave in Berlin

Choose Goldie. Choose Sasha. Choose Modeselektor. Choose Head High. Choose Boiler Room. Choose Berlin. Choose throwback sets exploring the joys of 90s clubbing. Choose not being in Berlin. Choose livestreaming it on the sofa whilst drinking a herbal tea. Or if you want to choose getting out the house, Gaika's heading a pretty magic line-up at XOYO.

Film of the week: 20th Century Women

20 Century Women is a refreshingly honest take on what it means to be a woman. Starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning, Billy Crudup, and newcomer Lucas Jade Zumann, it centres around the relationship of a young boy, and his highly eccentric single mother. Lacking a strong male role model in Jamie's life (her handy man is way too earthy) she enlists the help of her lodger, a feminist punk called Abbie, and seductive next door neighbour and object of Jamie's affections Julie to raise her son as a "good man". Cue lots of hilariously awkward dinner chat about sex, periods, and vaginas.



Music video of the week: Solo 45 ft Stormzy, 5ive

A nice chilled out video this week. Featuring Solo 45 wandering around a council estate with a cute little shotgun, dressed up like a Spirit of 69 skinhead, leading a big scary horse around. Also obligatory shots of grainy CCTV footage of anonymous yoots up to no good, a bit of atmospheric fire, a guy in a stairwell waving a giant flag, and a stellar Stormzy guest verse. It's got everything this.

Unexpected Collab of the week: Daft Punk x Gosha Rubchinskiy

Who saw this coming? Not us. We really didn't think we'd get lucky and ever see our favourite French robotic dance duo team up with our favourite Russian designer for a little drop in LA to coincide with this weekend's Grammy Awards. I guess Daft Punk went All Around The World looking for designers and settled on Moscow.

The pop-up will be located across the street from Maxfield's main store at 8818 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90069 from February 11-19.

Good News Of The Week: CFDA joins Anti-Trump protest and supports Planned Parenthood

Just in case the four horsemen of the apocalypse (that's Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Stephen Bannon and Death) were wondering if they were welcome at New York Fashion Week. They're not. FYI. As the CFDA will be handing out Planned Parenthood badges to designers, models, guests, and whoever else fancies taking a stand for women's rights. More info here.