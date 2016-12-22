i-D's fave fashion moments of 2016

It was a year of upheaval in so many ways, and the fashion industry was no exception — it's in the process of evolving, finding new ways to work in a world changing at a rapid pace. But it's an industry that has come together to celebrate positive change, positive minds and positive hearts. For these reasons, 2016 was a big year, one to remember.

Monumental appointments were made at major fashion houses — Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga, Raf Simons at Calvin Klein and Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior, the first time a woman has ever taken the reins as creative director at the house. When it came to emerging talents, 2016 saw very deserving names getting recognition and support, with Molly Goddard taking home the award for British Emerging Talent, Grace Wales Bonner winning the LVMH Prize and Charles Jeffrey taking home Young Designer of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Awards — it's a time for looking forward.

Alastair McKimm, Fashion Director

"Binx phresh out on the runway at Saint Laurent spring/summer 2017. Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent debut has marked a new foot forward for the house, and it is a monogrammed, killer heel. Its elegant and sexy attitude is one for the year forward."

Julia Sarr-Jamois, Senior Fashion Editor

"Demna Gvasalia going to Balenciaga was the ultimate highlight. The silhouettes are not only incredible editorially, but it is the power of the new that has been so exciting to watch. Whilst playing with house codes, he has transformed it into the most desired brand today."

Anders Christian Madsen, Fashion Features Director

"General Gvasalia mania, the Bowie tributes at the men's shows in January, and the Rick Owens men's show in June scored by Neil Young's After the Gold Rush, which still haunts me."

Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Game Changing Issue, No 345, Fall 2016.

Max Clark, Fashion Editor

"The Harley Weir cover of Adwoa Aboah was one of the year's highlights, image wise as well as cover wise. It was celebratory, fun and youthful and evoked a great message. Max Pearmain and Anthony Symonds's collaboration, Symonds Pearmain, was also a highlight. Showing during London Fashion Week spring/summer 17, it was held at The Horse Hospital with Lily McMenamy performing in the designs to a small audience. It was nice to see a collection that isn't on Instagram and thus can't be hyped — and the clothes themselves were mega!"

Lynette Nylander, Deputy Editor

"Molly Goddard and Simone Rocha doing it for the girls at the Fashion Awards, and Grace Wales Bonner winning the LVMH prize she so deserves."

Photography Harley Weir. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois in collaboration with Grace Wales Bonner. The LGBTi-D Issue, No 339, Fall 2015.

Bojana Kozarevic, Fashion Assistant

"Charles Jeffrey's growing success has been amazing to watch. The energy, the fun, the message and the talent — he is a young designer who has it all. Most importantly he connects to the youth of today, which all great talent must do."

Photography Harry Carr. Styling Bojana Kozarevic. The Fashion Issue, No 341, Pre-Spring 2016.

"Wolfgang Tillmans' t-shirts were also iconic — we campaigned for #VoteRemain and photographed at least 200 people in them! A very powerful fashion moment, worn by so many."

