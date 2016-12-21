i-D’s alternative christmas films

101 Reykjavik (2000)

Christmas is just as awful in Iceland as anywhere else as Hlýnur discovers in 101 Reykjavik. This wayward downtown boy has to trek out to the Scandi suburbs for a day with the relatives talking weather, wealth and shopping trips overseas. So just as Baltasar Kormákur'sdebut feature captured the Icelandic capital on the crest of its tourism wave, it also illustrates how even the Scandi can't make Christmas any more bearable than it is for the rest of us.

Brazil (1985)

Terry Gilliam's opus, which imagines a world where the government can manipulate truth to do what ever it wants, might just be too close to home for Christmas viewing. But take the time to embrace your sci fi Grinch with Brazil, which begins with a cutesy festive scene of Tiny Tim on the telly and the family all gathered around, just as a government SWAT team crashes Christmas and makes its first arrest. From here, it's a quick descent into seasonal hell, as Christmas gets upturned into dystopian nightmare.

Batman Returns (1992)

Tim Burton poured all of his anti Christmas creativity into The Nightmare Before Christmas, the definitive festive goth watch. But before that, he demolished the season of goodwill in Gotham with Batman Returns, where the garish festivities play as backdrop to a three way between Batman, Catwoman and The Penguin. Manhattan at Christmas will never seem as sweet again.

The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg (1964)

Jacques Demy's masterwork takes painting the town red to a whole other level in his 1964 musical, where the quaint side streets of Cherbourg are given a new lick of pastels and primary colours to really make them pop on screen. Between that, the fact the entire film is sung and the unique quality of Demy's dialogue detailing a doomed romance in the French coastal town, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg has all the markings of an alternative Christmas classic. Its most important scene takes place on Christmas Eve, if you need more of an excuse to settle down to it over the holidays.

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

Festive folklore gets a high quality horror reworking in this Finnish tale of one very bad Santa intent on fucking up Christmas in tremendous style. An international research team evacuate an ancient burial ground, reindeer are slaughtered in inexplicable numbers and something is stirring in the pit of hell. Jalmari Helander's 2010 cult hit is not mere parody of the Christmas film but a suspense laden, artful horror that'll ruin the festivities for everyone. So come for the Christmas carnage and stay for the high quality genre antics.

Christmas Evil (1980)

John Waters calls it "the greatest Christmas movie ever made" which is recommendation enough to get watching this 1980 cult American classic. Harry Stadling is the guy with a somewhat unhealthy obsession with Father Christmas, holding his neighbourhood up to Santa's ideals. Christmas Evil might come from the John Waters school of crass but it's no straight up slasher flick either; instead the film challenges some of the ideology of the season from charity and goodwill to all. Bad Santa's got nothing on this for bad taste.

All That Heaven Allows (1955)

A Connecticut Christmas with all its rich, aspirational trappings is the backdrop for this classic Douglas Sirk romance across the class divide in suburban New England. All That Heaven Allows has provided a long cinematic legacy since its release in 1955. Rainer Werner Fassbender's Ali: Fear Eats through the Soul is inspired directly by it, John Waters spoofs it in Polyester and Todd Haynes pays homage with Far From Heaven. Catch the original here, in all its Technicolour tinsel.

Carol (2015)

Christmas shopping in December 1952 and well-to-do Carol Aird spots shopgirl Therese Belivet across Frankenberg's department store. From here following some accidentally-on-purpose misplaced gloves, the two played by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara begin an illicit romance. Todd Haynes effortlessly evokes the period while exploring the emotional turmoil love deals its two players in this gorgeous adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel, The Price of Salt.

Metropolitan (1990)

Whit Stillman uses Christmas vacation to gather the young New York elite for a social whirlwind of LBDs, black tie and sniping across the party floor. The 'urban haute bourgeoisie' are a group of over educated, upper class college kids, home to Manhattan on winter vacation and engaging in a seemingly never ending schedule of dress balls. Stillman's comedy of manners is your mood board for Christmas party 90s yuppie realness.

Ordinary People (1980)

Robert Redford's directorial debut won the Best Picture Oscar in 1980 for its depiction of a middle class family in ruins after the death of a son. It's not the most warming festive fare ever (obviously) and Christmas proves the painful climax for all that familial strife but it is one of the most compelling.