i-DJ: varg

This mix originally appeared on i-D Germany.

This week's mix comes from Swedish techno producer Jonas Rönnberg aka Varg. If you're hearing about him for the first time, you've already missed a rather abstract EP, Nordic Flora series Pt.3, released just a month back with features from fellow Scandis AnnaMelina and Yung Lean, as well as NY artist Chloe Wise.

Later this month he'll be performing at sonic and visual art festival, Berlin Atonal, with his very own stage and a curated line-up of friends and collaborators including performances by AnnaMelina, SKY H1, Oli XL, SWAN MEAT, Matti Bye, Chloe Wise and Ecco2k. To get us in the mood, Varg has made us this fifty minute mix of "music made by my friends and unreleased tracks by The Empire Line, Chatline, AnnaMelina, Matti Bye, Norin, Oli XL, Ecco2K, Loverman, STHLM Skräcken, Mumdance, Khalil and myself."

Berlin Atonal takes place at Kraftwerk, a disused powerplant in Berlin-Mitte.