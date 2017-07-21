i-DJ: murlo

Ah, nothing like a great big gulp of Murlo on a Friday, is there? Lush, velvety with intense undertones, the East Midlands native has been our producer of choice for sometime now, making this mix for us back in 2015 and generally chucking out track after track after track of delicately worked R&B futurism. Now on his third release for Brooklyn label Mixpak -- the glistening, six song Club Coil -- Murlo (real name Chris Pell) has achieved great things with his signature dancehall-meets-grime sound, collaborating with the likes of Novelist and receiving a serious cosign from Rihanna when she heard his bootleg remix of Work and commissioned it as an official release (2.1 million SoundCloud streams and counting). A key member of London's innovative BOXED and Butterz nights, as well as a regular on NTS, he is, it's fair to say, a man with his fingers in many musical pies (and that's before we mention that he illustrates all his own artwork).

"For the mix I picked out a bunch of stuff I've been running a lot in sets at the moment, a lot of garage and new productions" he told us. "Some unheard collabs from when Sinjin and Zora were over in Manchester too." Shimmering, glimmering and with a name that would send Paul Giamatti incandescent with rage, what more are you waiting for? Press play on this exclusive mix. He'll have you at Murlo.