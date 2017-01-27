i-DJ: mobilegirl

When mobilegirl befriended Mechatok, the pair began DJing together. A little while later he challenged her to give producing a go. The rest is history. Now based in Berlin and an integral part of Stockholm's Staycore collective, she mixes industrial reggaeton into edits of 90s R&B classics and we're very much sold. With three impressive Boiler Room sessions already in the bag, you can catch her at Panorama Bar on 2 February and look forward to her debut EP later on this year. Until then, stick this on and discover what mobilegirl is all about. Happy Friday!

What's this mix all about then?

I initially wanted to make a really calm mix that you could listen to while you're lying on the bathroom floor but I couldn't leave all these drum heavy tracks alone. It's also full with stuff my friends made.

Which is your favourite Berlin venue and why?

It's usually dependent on the event but I currently really enjoy the bar Monarch because it's rather small and has more of a lounge-y vibe. And I also love the cabins in Panorama Bar.

What was the first album you ever bought?

I'm not sure what my first album was but my first maxi CD was One Day in Your Life by Anastacia. I remember buying it by accident because I was eight and barely understood English, but I still liked it when I got home and listened to it.

What do you know now that you wish you had known when you were 16?

Maybe some results of sports events that you can use for betting, like in Back to the Future.

What would your dream rider consist of?

My current rider includes donuts and that's really all I need.

Which artists or producers are you a particular fan of at the moment?

I'm really excited for the upcoming releases from Toxe and Scintii.

What movie do you think your discography would best soundtrack?

I've only put out clubby stuff so it can probably only be used for annoying comedies. You know, where a character's theme song is a Pitbull track or something.

Your house is on fire. After loved ones, what do you save?

My computer with my hard drive attached, hands down.

If you could wake up tomorrow having gained a new ability, what would it be?

Rapid self-healing would be amazing.

If you could ask anyone a question, who would you ask, and what?

I would ask Ciara for a dance.