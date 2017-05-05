i-DJ: lixo & quays

Two became one when London based Lixo -- head honcho at GETME! -- discovered Quays lived just down the road. A fan of the producer's sound, he invited him over to play at a GETME! night and the pair hit it off; before long Lixo & Quays were officially a musical item, bagging shows on both NTS and Radar Radio.

Taking the musical marriage one step further, today the two release a brand new EP, IDA, six tracks of bittersweet bass, glitchy garage, experimental electronica and haunting melodies. The pair also just dropped the mercurial video for Infighting, a gorgeously shifting sonic that floats fantastically through space, time and the mind, picking up innumerable tempo twists as it roams.

To celebrate the release of IDA, the pair have created an i-DJ for us. Featuring everyone from Lil Silva to Grace Jones, press play and get ready to start your weekend right.

What are the top three tracks getting heavy rotation in your sets?

Omar S, Desert Eagle

Happa, Bum Trance

Fort Romeau, Secrets and Lies

What's the most hedonistic party you've ever been to?

Lixo: A friend's 21st at Hadspen House in Somerset.

Quays: Lab.Oratory.

What's the most phenomenal clubbing venue in the world and why?

Lixo: I would say The Shelter in Shanghai. It's now closed but was originally a WW2 bomb shelter, a really unique space.

If you could go back to back with any DJ, at any venue, who would it be and why?

Lixo: I reckon Four Tet at Plastic People, an amazing venue (R.I.P), plus he's pretty eclectic.

History is made at night... what was the best night of your life?

Lixo: I used to throw parties in Hackney Wick in 2006/7, they were very special.

What would your dream rider consist of?

Lixo: Sainsbury's brand fizzy water and M&S classic fruit salad.

What does your actual rider consist of?

Lixo: Whatever I'm given / don't have one.

Quays: The number of outputs from a mixer.

What's your favourite party anthem of all time?

Both: Armand Van Helden, You Don't Know Me.

Do you think music subcultures are losing their definition?

Lixo: I think they are always morphing into new scenes but not ultimately losing their definition. Change is important and defining things is not helpful.

Quays: If you're only paying attention to what gets a lot of clicks on social media, then maybe it can feel like that, but proper subcultures are always developing underground.

Where do you go when the record ends and the lights come on?

Lixo: A 24-hour Turkish newsagent or similar establishment.

Quays: Home.

What track would you end the night on when everyone's still awake and its time to go to sleep?

Both: Aphex Twin, Stone in Focus.

Finish the sentence, the music sounds better with...

Lixo: ...shifting brain chemistry.

Tracklist:

Joy Orbison, Fuerza

Bwana, Nightfall In Neo Tokyo

Benjamin Damage, Tetrapod

Lil Silva, Mask

Mr Mitch, Eiffel (Peace edit)

Walton, Aggy

Samo Sound Boy, What Can I Do

Champion, Tribal Affair (V.I.P)

Joe, Rut

Infinity Window, Skull Theft

Lydia Lunch, Mechanical Flattery

Dr. Octagon, Earth People

Nas, If I Ruled The World

Bad Mice, Hold It Down

Photek, Rings Around Saturn

Steve Reich, Come Out

The Black Dog, Further Harm

Dan Curtin, Disparate

Grace Jones, Interview 1980