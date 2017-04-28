i-DJ: hutch

James Hutchins aka Hutch is part of the i-D family. Having moved on from our music team, he can now be found behind the decks of clubs and festivals across Europe. With London residencies at Chunk and purveyor of global sounds, Tuckshop, he's about to launch his own night which we guarantee will be awesome. I mean, what else would you expect from someone who became a resident at Ministry of Sound aged just 19?

One of the most knowledgeable selectors we know, his sets span garage, house and techno and for today's i-DJ, he's focussing on the latter two. This man knows how to keep you on the dancefloor.

Hello Hutch! What's this mix all about then?

The mix goes through some new house and techno bits that I'm feeling at the moment then rounds off with a little bit of disco.

What was the first album you ever bought?

I think the first CD that I actually bought myself was probably the Slim Shady LP. I remember buying it from Our Price in Victoria when I was like 9.

What do you know now that you wish you had known when you were 16?

The lottery numbers for every week since.

What would your dream rider consist of?

An on-site bakery.

Which three tracks are essential to your sets?

At the moment, Lauren Lo Sung, S.A.B (Dj Steaw Remix) and two mainstays that I never get tired of Queen Latifah, How Do I Love Thee and Sagat, Fuk Dat.

Your house is on fire. After loved ones, what do you save?

The records, hard drives and decks, obviously.

If you could wake up tomorrow having gained a new ability, what would it be?

Time travel.

If you could ask anyone a question, who would you ask, and what?

For real I'd as Jesy Nelson what the fuck was up with this?!

What is your greatest ambition?

To try and sound interesting with these questions and buy mumzy a house.