      music Frankie Dunn 28 July 2017

      i-DJ: faze miyake

      A killer mix from the London producer, full of Bossman Birdie, Future, Playboi Carti and Belly Squad. Your weekend starts here.

      This week's mix is brought to you London producer, DJ, and host of his own Rinse FM grime show, Faze Miyake. If you know what's up, you'll have already had his Infamous EP on repeat since it came out a couple of weeks back, on his own Woofer Music imprint. Drawing on his dubstep past as well as his grime, trap and club present and future, there are features from Jesse James Solomon, Capo Lee, JD.Reid, Reeko Squeeze and Sweyn Jupiter. It rules.

      "This is a mix of my latest productions, alongside my friends and everything else that I'm feeling right now - perfect for all settings," Faze Miyake told us over email. "Infamous and smooth." Though not actually featuring any Jay-Z, we wonder if it's a coincidence that the mix sits at a tidy 44:44 minutes long.

      Tracklist:
      Faze Miyake feat. Reeko Squeeze & Capo Lee, Chase The Money
      Faze Miyake & Sir Spyro, Side By Side Wavey Don Version
      Crafty, Valentine
      Kodak Black, First Day Out
      Felix, Love There
      Bossman Birdie - Bison (prod. by Faze Miyake)
      Splurt Diablo & Faze Miyake, Protein Bar
      Young Adz & Dirtbike LB, Large Amounts
      NAV & Metro Boomin, Perfect Timing (Intro)
      Faze Miyake feat. JD. Reid, 150MPH
      Jesse James Solomon & Suspect, Son Of The Ends
      Splurt Diablo, Neeyon
      Future, Mask Off
      Splurt Diablo, Joycon
      Felix, Moments
      Playboi Carti, Magnolia
      Belly Squad, Hercules (prod. by Faze Miyake & Torai)
      Faze Miyake feat. Sweyn Jupiter, Vice City
      Firaas Beats, Gorilla 
      Quentin Harris feat. Cordell McClary, Travelling

