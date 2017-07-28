i-DJ: faze miyake

This week's mix is brought to you London producer, DJ, and host of his own Rinse FM grime show, Faze Miyake. If you know what's up, you'll have already had his Infamous EP on repeat since it came out a couple of weeks back, on his own Woofer Music imprint. Drawing on his dubstep past as well as his grime, trap and club present and future, there are features from Jesse James Solomon, Capo Lee, JD.Reid, Reeko Squeeze and Sweyn Jupiter. It rules.

"This is a mix of my latest productions, alongside my friends and everything else that I'm feeling right now - perfect for all settings," Faze Miyake told us over email. "Infamous and smooth." Though not actually featuring any Jay-Z, we wonder if it's a coincidence that the mix sits at a tidy 44:44 minutes long.

Tracklist:

Faze Miyake feat. Reeko Squeeze & Capo Lee, Chase The Money

Faze Miyake & Sir Spyro, Side By Side Wavey Don Version

Crafty, Valentine

Kodak Black, First Day Out

Felix, Love There

Bossman Birdie - Bison (prod. by Faze Miyake)

Splurt Diablo & Faze Miyake, Protein Bar

Young Adz & Dirtbike LB, Large Amounts

NAV & Metro Boomin, Perfect Timing (Intro)

Faze Miyake feat. JD. Reid, 150MPH

Jesse James Solomon & Suspect, Son Of The Ends

Splurt Diablo, Neeyon

Future, Mask Off

Splurt Diablo, Joycon

Felix, Moments

Playboi Carti, Magnolia

Belly Squad, Hercules (prod. by Faze Miyake & Torai)

Faze Miyake feat. Sweyn Jupiter, Vice City

Firaas Beats, Gorilla

Quentin Harris feat. Cordell McClary, Travelling