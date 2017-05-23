Shouting it from the rooftops in the Northern Quarter #manchester pic.twitter.com/yNu6eIV7JC — Simon Donohue (@SimonDonohue) May 23, 2017

At least 22 people have died, with 59 injured, following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Treated by Greater Manchester Police as "a terrorist incident until we have further information", the explosion took place at around 10:30PM as guests were leaving the foyer. The attack is thought to have been carried out by one man, who died in the blast, and is the deadliest such incident on UK soil since the 7/7 attacks in 2005.

At present, all trains in and out of nearby Victoria station have been cancelled and the area has been sealed off by police. A help centre has been set up at Gate 11 of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, while social media has been flooded with offers of help and spare beds for those, primarily young, concertgoers stranded in the city.

i-D stands in solidarity with the great city of Manchester and encourages anyone concerned about loved ones to contact the helpline on 0161 856 9400 and 0161 856 9900.

This is a developing story. Check VICE News and VICE.com for more updates.