​i-D founder terry jones awarded mbe in 2017 new year’s honours

i-D founder and original editor-in-chief Terry Jones has been awarded an MBE in the 2017 New Year's Honours by the Queen, for services to fashion and popular culture.

As a publisher, editor and art director, Terry Jones has changed the face of fashion, rejecting stiff images of 'perfection' and tearing up the rule book to champion radical young creatives (like Edward Enninful OBE, who became fashion director aged 18), celebrating diversity and multiculturalism, while shining the floodlights on street style and subcultural creativity.

As Art Director of British Vogue in the 70s, Terry worked extensively with Grace Coddington, David Bailey and other fashion legends, subverting the age-old laws of magazine covers: he filled the February 1977 cover with green jelly, and attempted a very early #FreeTheNipple Dior cover in the same year -- his last at the title.

British Vogue, February 1977. Photography Willie Christie

Eager to show the exciting style happening on London's streets and in the burgeoning club scene, Terry launched i-D in 1980 as a fashion fan zine, expelling establishment voices and following a motto of 'fans, not critics' that we hold dear to this day. Inspired by i-D original mum Tricia Jones, i-D was political from the off, tackling the big subjects of the day while taking a stand against fur and animal cruelty, reflecting a love of the environment and all the people in it.

i-D, no.1, 1980

Responsible for some of the most iconic graphic design, Terry painted the original i-D logo himself, by hand, around the same time he created the PiL logo for post-punk band Public Image Ltd and legendary imagery for Italian brand Fiorucci. Viewed sideways, the i-D logo creates a face with a smile and a wink -- arguably the first ever emoji, designed years before there was ever a computer in the i-D office, when the magazine was photocopied and stapled together by hand.

37 years later, it's clear that a smile and a wink really will get you further than you think! Congratulations Terry Jones -- the man who started it all -- from everyone in the i-D family!

Read More:

Terry Jones the Original i-Con

Terry Jones reminisces on his favourite covers from his time as art director for British Vogue