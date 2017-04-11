husband-and-wife designers take the reins at jil sander

Luke and Lucie Meier, married designers with equally impressive backgrounds, will join Jil Sander in their first joint design effort. Over the weekend, in a move anticipated by the industry as early as January, the label announced the pair would together take over as creative directors.

In her earlier career, Lucie worked at Louis Vuitton under Marc Jacobs, then Balenciaga under Nicolas Ghesquière. This won't her first time working side-by-side with another designer, she and former creative partner Serge Ruffieux worked as studio directors at Raf Simons' Dior, producing a number of collections for the house following his departure before Maria Grazia Chiuri stepped into the role. Serge resettled at Carven in January without Lucie.

Luke's pedigree differs, helming Supreme for eight years as head designer before departing to found his own label, OAMC. At Jil Sander, the pair replace Rodolfo Paglialunga, who spent three years filling the shoes left by Sander herself, after she exited her eponymous brand for the third time. The appointment of Luke and Lucie is effective immediately. They will first present Resort 2018 for the brand.