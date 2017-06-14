how to donate to victims of the grenfell tower block fire

Following the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in West London today, a number of crowdfunding initiatives have been launched to collect donations for the victims. JustGiving has set up a dedicated Grenfell Tower page grouping together appeals from local news outlets, as well as the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation, and private individuals.

The fire started in the early hours of this morning, according to reports, and quickly tore through the building. It has been confirmed that 12 people have died, with a further 20 in hospital in a critical condition, and more being treated for their injuries.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an emergency number for anyone concerned about a loved one: 0800 0961 233.