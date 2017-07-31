how did these supreme tees turn up in a suburban kmart — for $4?

Image via CokeSlurpees/Imgur

Yesterday a Reddit user going by CokeSlurpees shared the story of history's most fortuitous trip to Kmart — the stuff streetwear dreams are made of, really. Here's how it goes: after learning that their local store was shutting down, CokeSlurpees stopped by and stumbled upon a pile of super-cheap American Apparel tees, which the LA brand likely sold on to Kmart after folding earlier this year.

Buried in the pile of $4 tees, CokeSlurpees discovered a tonne of Supreme-labelled blanks, in yellow, white, teal and green. They had watermarks on the tags and all. Too good to be true? Maybe, but things like this happen all the time, though rarely with labels as tightly-held as Supreme. It's common practise for retail giants to buy liquidation lots when companies go under: the cut-price bulk-buys can easily be resold for a profit.

Now, Supreme are famously tight lipped about where they source their blank tees from, but fans have long hypothesised American Apparel are a key supplier (brands like Gildan and Hanes get thrown around a lot too). When American Apparel folded, their remaining stock wouldn't have been shipped to Supreme for screen-printing as intended, and instead made its way off to Kmart.

In these instances the tags are usually slashed off garments, and CokeSlurpees said most of the tees in pile had indeed had their labels cut off, but these few Supreme shirts managed to slip through the cracks. "From pics I could find, these shirts look like they're FW16 and SS17," CokeSlurpees wrote, matching the forest green blank up with this recent Supreme offering, and the yellow with this tee. It's a streetwear miracle!

