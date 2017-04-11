About

      ​hot felon jeremy meeks bags his first ever magazine cover

      And yes, he’s topless…


      Image via @_manabouttownuk

      Officers arrest me, 'cos I've fallen in love with an (ex) criminal. Remember 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks? The guy whose mug shot went viral a few years back because, well, he basically looks like a modern day Adonis in it? Well, now the blue-eyed bad boy has been unveiled as the new cover star of Man About Town -- his first ever cover and interview. Yes, he speaks! Shot by the inimitable Steven Klein, so far we've only seen two pics of his torso, but with a face like Jezza's, surely Steven hasn't ignored it? Indeed, the official cover launch is coming up next week according to the caption on Man About Town's Instagram post. Watch this space…

