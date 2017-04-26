here’s the first look at wes anderson’s new film, isle of dogs

Four months after Wes Anderson announced the start of production for his next film Isle of Dogs — in a super Wes way — we've been blessed with our next update: the first look at its poster. Isle of Dogs, his second animated feature since The Fantastic Mr Fox, is set in Japan and follows a young boy searching for his dog. In line with the setting, the poster design simply features the movie's title and cast alongside their Japanese translations. At the very bottom is a small glimpse of the dogs and boy in question.

Read: 20 ways to turn your life into a Wes Anderson movie.

While all of Anderson's films feature stacked casts, this one is particularly full. Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand and Tilda Swinton make return appearances alongside new additions Scarlett Johansson and Greta Gerwig. Personally though, we're most excited about the inclusion of Yoko Ono. Several other Japanese talents round out the cast, including musicians Mari Natsuki and Yojiro Noda and actors Akira Ito and Akira Takayama.

Isle of Dogs will be released 20 April next year.