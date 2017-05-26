hear a techno track sampling nina donovan’s nasty woman poem

If you watched any of the coverage from the Women's March on Washington back in January then you'll have heard Nina Donovan's Nasty Woman poem. Performed by actress Ashley Judd, the six and a half minute rally cry against everything from the tampon tax to the electoral college, was quickly shared across the globe; its message of female defiance striking a chord while the world watched in horror as a rampant misogynist ascended to the White House.

One such watcher was electronic artist REIN. Taking Donovan's original speech and sampling it, the Swedish newcomer created a visceral feminist diatribe set to techno, one of a handful of tracks on her upcoming FREEDOOM EP that reinforces the idea of pop with a message.

"Just as much as I want my music to say something, I want you to feel it," she adds. "I'm doing something that I know is lacking today." Read our chat and listen to the exclusive premiere of Nasty Woman below.

Hello REIN. When did you first become aware of Nina's poem? And when did you decide to sample it?

I heard Ashley Judd holding her speech on YouTube at the Women's March in Washington D.C. and then became aware that it was Nina that wrote the poem. I became very interested in getting in touch with Nina and so I did because the speech inspired me so much.

Has she heard the track? Is she a fan?

Oh yeah, of course. I contacted her and we have been communicating all the way through the production. It's her words to my beats. I wanted it to have the same feel as when she performed it in front of an audience so we decided to keep it that way instead of using her voice from a studio production. She has been very excited about this too, so I guess you could say she's a fan. I'm a huge fan of her too!

Do you have a favourite line from it?

"Yeah I'm nasty like the struggle of women still beating equality into the world, because our rights have been beaten out of us for too long/ And this fight will continue to embody this nastiness."

What do you think Trump was suggesting when he used that word "nasty" in regards to Hillary Clinton [the comment that inspired the poem]?

To cut it short -- misogyny. He was demeaning, of course. Like a child. Like a very immature man.

Do you have a favourite "nasty woman"?

Malala.

How important is it that your music says something? And how do you balance that with a pop sensibility?

I wouldn't make any music if it didn't say something. This is for real, the struggle is real, and I aspire to be a voice for many through my expressions. As for pop sensibility -- sometimes people tend to listen closer if you catch them with a hook.

What can we expect can your upcoming EP?

I don't think there's anyone out there sounding quite like REIN. I hope I can be an option for those looking for something different.

REIN's FREEDOM EP is out 9 June on Playground Music.