harry styles walks on water in stunning new music video

His has been the most important transition from boyband to solo pop star in our generation, and it's going so well. With his debut solo album coming this Friday 12 May, Harry Styles just dropped the music video for title track Sign Of The Times. Everything starts off quite Dunkirk, with a cold beach, windswept hair and a military coat, but it soon takes a turn for the surreal, with Harry taking off and flying above the forests of Skye in Scotland, laughing as he looks down over the ocean before eventually -- like the musical miracle he is -- walking on water.

Wondering how they filmed such trickery? What studio they used for the green screen madness? THERE IS NONE. For the entirety of the video, Harry was suspended over 1,550 feet in the air (higher than both the Shard and the Empire State Building) from a helicopter. Well, that's one way to blow off steam.

Sign Of The Times is available to pre-order here.