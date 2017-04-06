harry styles on music, dating, and those rumours

Ah Harry Styles, the one that got away, or rather the one that should have got away first, instead of that Zayn Malik. No shade to the Directioners or the Zaynites (Zquad?), but lets face it Hazza was the one that everybody loved. He was the Geri Halliwell, the John Lennon and the Robbie Williams all rolled up into one. And yet, it seems, while the other four busy themselves getting pop stars preggo, making questionable electro music, strumming a couple of guitars and, teaming up with Taylor Swift of the soundtrack for 50 Shades of Grey, Harry Styles has kept somewhat quiet. Indeed, apart from a few pictures of him in army uniform (he's currently filming Christopher Nolan's upcoming war movie, Dunkirk) and a couple of news stories about him finally chopping off his rat's tail for charity, we haven't heard much from the big H. That is until now, when he finally sat down with best friend Grimmy during his BBC Radio 1 show, and shared all about his upcoming single. Here's 10 things we learnt.

1. It's hard to date when you're Harry Styles…

"I haven't dated in a long time really because I went away to do the movie then did the album so I haven't in a while. I have a couple of candles left still though…I feel like with all of the stuff how people date now with all online stuff I feel like you can do that (Google) with anyone really if you're looking at someone's profile before seeing them it's kinda the same… I used to (research dates), then I said I'm not going to do that anymore, it's impossible to go in without a perception of someone and you've never met them and I started feeling like that was wrong and weird."

2. He's good at staying grounded…

"It's easier in the way that I like to separate stuff from working and being at home with family and stuff. When you separate it it's easier to see it for what it is. When you let it become everything and that's your whole life, then it's easy to get a bit lost in it. I'm lucky, I have amazing friends and my family's amazing so I think they make it easier to keep the separation between the two which makes it easier for me."

3. He's ready to make it on his own….

"I've been hibernating trying to get it all ready, that's been fun, but I like this bit as well. I think it's gonna be fun, it's gonna be good. It's not like I'm travelling on my own now, I have a band and everything and they're amazing."

4. He's swapped a couple of notes with Adele…

"I've spoken to her a little bit, she knows one of the guys that I wrote it with (his music) a lot. But I don't think so much advice, I just like how she does stuff. I think she leads by example, she's the biggest, she's amazing she's the best so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she's a different thing, she's just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice…For my 21st she gave me one of her albums '21' and said 'I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck' and I was like geez.'"

5. Making the new album was a long process…

"I started the album end of Feb last year for about three weeks and then had to stop for about 5 months when I went to do a movie. I came back to it in July and finished writing it in December. For a while before all I thought about it was stressing about what it was going to be. It gave me a chance to completely step away from it for a bit and have a real break. By the end of the movie, because we were swimming so much I just wanted to write songs…I think we wrote about 70 songs - we did 50 songs and ideas in Jamaica and that's including like little ideas. Well full songs, I say there are 30 songs probably. One of the songs on the album, I wrote a few years ago."

6. Not all the rumours about him are true…

"No I've never had a sheep placenta facial."

7. He's into brussel sprouts….

"I got some spinach, eggs, OJ, milk, turkey and some brussel sprouts…I like putting them in a curry and I like sauteing them. I think sprouts are going to be the new kale…I met one my friends and I asked her what she did and she said 'I'm the PR lady for Kale' and I was like 'good job then'".

8. Growing up he had great taste in music…

"I had a good range between my mum and dad… my dad listened to Fleetwood, The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and Queen. My mum was like Norah Jones and Savage Garden. There are a lot of melodies there."

9. His family's reaction to his new music was brutal…

"I played the album to them the first time and there's one song that's got a vocal effect on it, the whole album finished then my stepdad said 'I've one question, where did you get the duck from, how did you get a duck in the studio' then I was like, that was me, thanks."

10. He can be quite evasive when talking about what inspired the album…

"I think it's hard to not have influencers from what you grew up listening on. I think everyone reacts differently to different types of music. I was with the guys who I was writing it with and we just wanted to make what we wanted to listen to and that has been the most fun part for me about making the whole album. In the least weird way possible, it's my favourite album to listen to at the moment… I think if you put out something that you don't stand behind and really love…then if it doesn't go well then you could regret not doing what you wanted to do. Whereas if nothing happens with it, I love it you know so I think that's what you should do. I think that's been my favourite part to the overall thing is listening to the album and making all the changes - it has been fun to watch over it all."

Hear the full co-host and world premiere of Harry's debut single 8am on the Radio 1 Breakfast show.