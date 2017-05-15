harry styles covered kanye west at an impromptu £10 gig

After months out of the public eye, Harry Styles is now back in full promotional mode — and it feels good to have the man in our headlines again. Over the weekend, the newly minted solo artist announced a one-off London show at The Garage, with tickets priced at a meagre £10. Of course, his self-titled album Harry Styles didn't need the kind of sales push an impromptu show could offer — it was a more charitable affair, with proceeds reportedly being donated to The Little Princess Trust.

The night sold out almost instantly (of course) but you didn't need to be there to witness the best moment of the night. Fans captured Harry's slowed-down rendition of Kanye West's Life of Pablo centrepiece, Ultralight Beam. It's an incredible song that sits easily in his range, but we suspect that's not the only reason he chose to cover the track. Singing a Kanye song could also be seen as a very gentle response to Taylor Swift's Style — if you're the speculating type. Perhaps it's a sign of where Harry's allegiances are these days. Watch a clip above, and guess away.