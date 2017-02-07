hari nef pays tribute to trans icons at the lgbtq rally in nyc

On what was possibly the coldest day in Trumpland so far, thousands of New Yorkers gathered outside the Stonewall Inn in New York for what was definitely one of the most creative demonstrations since the demagogue took office. Members and allies of the LGBTQ community wielded signs, many of them NSFW, reminding the new administration that "My Existence is Not a Political Agenda" and to "Never Underestimate the Power of a Faggot With a Tambourine." One man dressed as "Alt-Fact Kelly" stood in front of Stonewall's brick façade, a powerful symbol of resistance since the uprising against police raids on gay bars in 1969, in an incredible replica of Kellyanne Conway's inauguration day outfit. Speakers ranged from Chuck Schumer to Hari Nef, who mentioned the Stonewall bricks in a spontaneous yet potent speech dedicated to her "trans ancestors and sisters."

"I did not expect to speak today, but I reached from the top of my head for something I find to be crucial in the midst of our mobilisation against Donald Trump and his pernicious administration," she said. "Trans women, particularly trans women of colour, are the mothers of the LGBT movement. I have heard it said, and I believe, that Marsha P. Johnson, a black trans woman, threw the first brick at Stonewall. I stand here before you because of my trans ancestors and sisters, because of Marsha P. Johnson, because of Sylvia Rivera. Plus, Candy Darling, Janet Mock, Laverne Cox, and countless others. New York is our home. America is our home. And the decrepit orange villain that now sits in the Oval Office will never take that away from us."

For more of Hari's always incisive commentary, tune into Katie Couric's Gender Revolution documentary on National Geographic tonight. As she promised on Twitter this morning, "It gets #real."