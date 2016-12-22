About

      hari nef is up for model of the year

      Models.com have announced the 2016 shortlist and Hari is nominated in two categories.

      As a model, actor and personality who's become a hero, role model and inspiration to so many, the announcement that Hari Nef has been nominated for Model of the Year by Models.com is very welcome news. The transgender talent is being recognised in two categories: 2016's Breakout Star as well as Social Media Star of the Year, which acknowledges her influential and compelling presence on Twitter and Instagram. She shares that category with other models like Hailey Baldwin and Cara Delevingne. 

      The winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts as well as reader's choice votes. Competition is tough with other smart beauties in the Breakout Star category including i-D cover girls Adwoa Aboah and Dilone. The list of nominees provides an exciting snapshot of the characters who have helped shape 2016 and who've given us hope in the midst of less than ideal political climates. 

