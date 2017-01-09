hari nef is the new face of l’oreal

Model, actress, writer, and trans rights activist Hari Nef has just been crowned the new face of L'Oreal. Why? Because she's worth it. No seriously; in the short time she's shone in the spotlight, she's already hosted a TED talk, starred in the Emmy award-winning TV show Transparent, appeared on the pages of i-D, been nominated for models.com's model of the year, appeared on the pages of i-D again, graced the catwalks of Gucci and Hood by Air, starred on the cover of Frische magazine, and even gave a short performance at Art Basel Miami.

And now she's bagged her very own L'Oreal beauty campaign, following in the footsteps of Frida Pinto, Penelope Cruz, Doutzen Kroes and Beyoncé. Cast alongside a diverse range of beauties - Xiao Wen Ju, Blake Lively, plus size model Sabina Karlsson, and Darnell Bernard (a man!) - Hari stars in the campaign for L'Oreal's new gender-less cosmetics line, True Match, which promotes over 30 shades of foundation. 33 to be precise. Representing shade W1 (she's Eastern European) watch our girl shine in the video below.

